‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect in custody in Bluffton

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - The Bluffton Police Department has arrested a suspect it considered armed and dangerous.

According to police, 34-year-old Anthony Robert Barnhill was wanted on multiple charges for an incident on July 11.

Barnhill is charged with assault and battery, resisting arrest and reckless driving.

Police were looking for him in the “Old Town” area of Bluffton.

“We have information that he is in the area of Old Town Bluffton in the area of Goethe Road, Bluffton Road, Red Cedar Street, in that specific area core area. We had information that he was there last night and we were attempting to locate him at that point. If you see him, call 911 immediately. Don’t approach him, call us and then we’ll come in from there,” said Sgt. Dan Marciano, with criminal investigations at the Bluffton Police Department.

You can call the Bluffton Police Department Tip Line at 843-706-4560.

