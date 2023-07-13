Berkeley County holding job fair Thursday

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - Berkeley County government will team up with SC Works Trident to host a job fair as they seek workers in at least 20 departments.

The in-house job fair will connect jobseekers to employers like Berkeley County government.

The Job fair will start at 10 a.m. and go until 1 p.m. at the Berkeley County Administration Building. Most of Thursday’s jobs will be entry-level positions.

Officials say attendees should bring an updated resume and be prepared for on-site interviews.

There are several openings among different departments, including Information technology, public library, and law enforcement as well as positions for the Berkeley County Government.

Berkeley County spokesperson Jenna-Ley Jamison says the community response is very positive.

“People are appreciative that there’s work available and that we have different opportunities. I know particularly Berkeley County Government has paid holidays and state retirement and other good benefits,” Jamison says. “So, I feel like it’s a good job for someone that’s looking for an entry level position at least this time around.”

Click here for the full list of job openings in Berkeley County.

