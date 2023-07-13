SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Can you help? Young pup found starving on hiking trail; reward offered to find owner

A pit bull was found in poor shape in the Denver area and a reward is being offered for...
A pit bull was found in poor shape in the Denver area and a reward is being offered for identifying the animal's owner.(Denver Animal Shelter)
By Tony Keith and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (KKTV/Gray News) - Animal rescuers in Colorado are asking for the public’s help after a dog was found in very poor health.

The Denver Animal Shelter reports a young pit bull mix was found emaciated near a stream on the Sanderson Gulch Trail on July 6.

A reward is being offered to help track down the owner of the dog, according to a crime alert poster shared by the animal shelter.

The trail is located about 20 minutes outside the downtown Denver area.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers said the reward is up to $2,000 for information on the dog’s owner.

Anyone with further details is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

Copyright 2023 KKTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Jeroid Price, 43, who was convicted in the 2002 shooting death of Charleston native Carl "Dash"...
Fugitive Jeroid Price captured 78 days after court reversed early release
Summerville Police responded to an incident at the Oakbrook Apartments off Old Trolley Road...
1 wounded in early-morning shooting Summerville apartment complex
Officials with C&B Fire Department say a fire at the front door of a Summerville area grocery...
Fire at Summerville area grocery store intentionally set, firefighters say
Gov. Henry McMaster held a ceremonial signing of the Ignition Interlock Bill at the State...
McMaster signs ignition interlock bill to prevent DUI on SC roads

Latest News

President Biden touts NATO success at Finland summit
A Tennessee man has broken his own record by catching a 122-pound catfish.
Man breaks his own state record by catching massive 122-pound catfish
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving a school bus in Orangeburg...
4 students, bus driver hurt in Orangeburg Co. crash
The Goose Creek Police Department is adding a new position to help combat opioid abuse, the...
Goose Creek Police announces new position to fight opioid abuse
VIDEO: Goose Creek Police announces new position to fight opioid abuse