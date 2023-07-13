SC Lottery
Charleston man enters guilty plea in COVID funds fraud case

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 12:39 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A 67-year-old man pleaded guilty in federal court to defrauding the Small Business Administration to receive a loan under the CARES ACT.

Carl Ulm entered the plea and faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison and a fine of $250,000. First Assistant U.S. Attorney Brook Andrews said.

Evidence presented in court established that Ulm applied to the SBA through a third-party lender to receive a Paycheck Protection Program loan that contained “materially false representations,” Andrews said.

“At the time he applied for the loan, Ulm had sold the assets of his business to another entity,” Andrews said. “He therefore did not have payroll obligations or business expenses.”

Prosecutors say Ulm received a total PPP loan of $204,132.50.

The Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act established the Paycheck Protection Program to help small businesses with payroll, mortgage interest, rent and utilities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

U.S. District Judge Bruce Howe Hendricks accepted Ulm’s plea and is set to sentence Ulm after he receives and reviews a sentencing report prepared by the U.S. Probation Office.

