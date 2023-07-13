Charleston man sentenced in Coronavirus fraud case

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A federal judge sentenced a 26-year-old man who pleaded guilty to fraudulently applying for an emergency injury disaster loan under the CARES Act.

Antonio Brown-Sanders, of Charleston, was sentenced to one year and a day in federal prison.

The Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act is a federal law enacted in March 2020 to provide emergency financial help to millions of Americans who suffered economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, First Assistant U.S. Attorney Brook Andrews said. The CARES Act provided relief through the Paycheck Protection Program and the Economic Injury Disaster Loan program. PPP loans consisted of more than $640 billion in forgivable loans to small businesses for payroll, mortgage interest, rent and utilities. The EIDL program provided low-interest loans to business owners to pay for items like accounts payable and other bills they could not pay because of COVID-19.

Evidence presented to the court showed that Brown-Sanders applied to the Small Business Administration to receive an EIDL loan that fraudulently represented he owned a lawn care business, Andrews said, adding the application submitted by Brown-Sanders also falsely represented the number of employees and gross income. Brown-Sanders received $81,600 from the SBA.

“The defendant in this case stole from American taxpayers and prevented pandemic-relief funds from reaching those who needed them most,” U.S. Attorney Adair F. Boroughs said. “The District of South Carolina is committed to pursuing and investigating those who defraud government programs. We encourage any member of the public with information about attempted fraud involving COVID-19 to report it to the Department of Justice’s National Center for Disaster Fraud Hotline.”

In addition to the prison term, U.S. District Judge Richard Gergel sentenced Brown-Sanders to a three-year term of court-ordered supervision after the prison term is served. The court also ordered him to pay the restitution still due in the amount of $65,246.48.

There is no parole in the federal system.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.