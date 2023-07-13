City of Charleston offering home rehabilitation programs

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The city of Charleston is offering two programs to help low to moderate income homeowners who need home rehabilitation services.

They say the Roof Replacement Program is created to help low to moderate income homeowners with replacing their leaking and damaged roofs.

The program is funded by the Department of Housing and Urban Development through the Community Development Block Grant program, a news release states.

Individual Projects are funded through repayable loans, and household eligibility is determined by the income and number of residents in the home, according to city officials.

City officials say applicants get a 10-year loan term with one-half of the replacement costs being forgiven after five years. The affordability covenant will stay in place for the full term of the loan, which is 10 years and is secured by a mortgage on the applicant’s home.

People who are 62 and older receive a 0% interest rate over the 10-year term, while younger applicants will get a 3% interest rate, a news release states.

The city also has the Substantial Rehabilitation Program that is offered to clients whose home is in ruins and needs household replacements that presents safety hazards, city officials say.

They say the city will give up to $80,000 to homeowners who need assistance through that program.

They also say an applicant may get a combined repayable and deferred loan, depending on their income and ability to repay. The homeowner is required to get involved by investing a minimum of 20% toward their home repair costs.

