Construction to improve Main Rd. at Savannah Hwy. set to start early 2024

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A project to improve Main Road and traffic backups has been in the works for years and construction could start in a matter of months.

The Main Road Corridor project aims to improve congestion, fix drainage and add facilities for bike/pedestrian safety. The project has been divided into three segments and the section with the Savannah Highway intersection is part of the highest priority.

“We’re building more and more multi-unit housing both right behind me on 17 and going towards Kiawah on the left-hand side of the Limehouse Bridge,” Chris Monteleone, who lives near the Limehouse Bridge says. “There needs to be something more done.”

Monteleone says he’s ready to see his taxpayer dollars at work.

“It took me 30 minutes to pick a pizza up last night to go two miles and that’s definitely frustrating,” Monteleone says. “You’ve got to pick your days. I’m fortunate - I can see the Limehouse Bridge from my house and I’ll look up and say ‘nope.’ I’m not going anywhere.”

After seven years, things are finally starting to pick up speed. In the last few weeks, Charleston County put out the final Request for Proposals.

“We have three design-build teams that have been shortlisted,” Herbert Nimz, Charleton County Public Works Engineering Manager, says. “The procurement process is very in-depth. We have one-on-one interviews among many other steps in the schedule.”

Their goal is to award the project in January of next year.

“I assume we’ll see certain aspects to construction start within two to three months after that,” Nimz says. “Just be patient. There will be some progress soon.”

The project is costing more than $150 million. The South Carolina Department of Transportation is not committing any funds although they have been helping with the project’s review.

We did get a grant from the South Carolina Transportation Infrastructure Bank, the SIB, which is applicable to this project,” Nimz says. “Of course, we have to spend a certain amount of money before we get that money, but there is an agreement there with them.

Segment A will likely be a three-and-a-half to four-year project, so we’re looking at 2027-2028. The project, which the public was a part of the process of approving, includes a flyover bridge between Savannah Highway and Main Road. There will also be a flyover that will connect Main Road to Bees Ferry Road.

The interchange ramps at U.S. 17 have been modified to improve access along U.S. 17 and to minimize impacts on a planned Charleston Water System water line. Access to Main Road from Marshfield Road will be right in right out. Left turns onto Hoggard Lane from Main Road will be allowed. Left turns out of Hoggard Lane onto Main Road will be prohibited. Access to Main Road from Bayou Road and McLeod Mill Road will be right in right out. The shared-use path will be 12 feet wide throughout the project except for the standalone pedestrian bridge over the Stono River which will be 14 feet wide. The Limehouse Boat Landing will have a new access point to River Road and the existing boat ramp on Main Road will be right in right out. The design of the roundabout has been modified to allow a free-flow movement from River Road to Main Road northbound.

“Obviously since there hasn’t been a ton of on-the-ground progress people would assume that we’re not working hard, but we are working very diligently to award this contract and get construction started in early 2024,” Nimz says.

There are two other segments on Main Road slated for improvements. Section B is from River Road to Maybank Highway - which is currently inactive. Section C is from Maybank Highway to Betsy Kerrison Parkway - several options will be examined for the segment, including widening River Road, widening Bohicket Road and constructing a new road across the island.

