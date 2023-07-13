SC Lottery
Crews respond to house fire in Dunes West community

The Mount Pleasant Fire Department says a two-story structure fire in the 3000 block of Pignatelli Crescent.(Live 5/File)
By Marissa Lute
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 8:46 PM EDT
MT. PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Firefighters are responding to a house fire in Dunes West Wednesday night.

A two-story structure fire was reported in the 3000 block of Pignatelli Crescent at 8:11 p.m., Capt. Matthew Tidwell said.

Those first on the scene said heavy flames were coming from the home. The fire is now under control, Tidwell said.

Twenty-five units responded to the call.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

