Crews respond to house fire in Dunes West community
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 8:46 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
MT. PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Firefighters are responding to a house fire in Dunes West Wednesday night.
A two-story structure fire was reported in the 3000 block of Pignatelli Crescent at 8:11 p.m., Capt. Matthew Tidwell said.
Those first on the scene said heavy flames were coming from the home. The fire is now under control, Tidwell said.
Twenty-five units responded to the call.
No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.
