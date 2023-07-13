Department of Social Services launching social work program, seeks applicants

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC)- The South Carolina Department of Social Services says they are starting a social work program to help with children and families served by the state’s child welfare system and are seeking applicants.

With launching Masters of Social Work Scholar Program, the agency says they are accepting applications from current state social services’ child welfare professionals to be admitted.

The agency says this provides tuition assistance to pick the department of social services’ professionals who are looking to get a master’s degree in social work at Winthrop University and University of South Carolina.

The professionals working with the family and children will need to commit at least two years after graduation in exchange for tuition assistance, a news release states.

“The Department of Social Services is always looking toward the future. We want to make sure our DSS professionals have the support they need to further their education and sharpen their skills in order to better serve the children and families of South Carolina,” DSS State Director, Michael Leach, said.

Those admitted into the program will get benefits in exchange for committing to a job at the department:

Full tuition each semester

Reimbursement for required books and course materials (does not include notebooks, folders, paper, etc.)

Eligible for salary increase upon graduation, according to the published Child Welfare Salary Plan Schedule

For more information on how to apply and the program study options, click here.

