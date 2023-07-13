SC Lottery
Duck goes for a ride on Cedar Point roller coaster that reaches 93 mph

A duck made its way onto a roller coaster at Cedar Point and went for a wild ride. (Source: Aiden Kearns)
By WTVG Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 2:34 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
SANDUSKY, Ohio (WTVG/Gray News) – A duck made its way onto a roller coaster at Cedar Point and went for a wild ride.

The duck flew into the train of the Millennium Force while it was moving earlier this week and ended up along for the ride, a Cedar Point spokesperson confirmed.

According to Cedar Point’s website, the roller coaster reaches speeds of 93 mph.

Photos and videos show the duck tucked behind the back of a seat.

Once the ride came to a stop, the duck was safely removed from the train by a guest. The spokesperson said it appears a guest immediately went to take the duck while people were getting off the ride before the maintenance team arrived to help.

According to a post on Reddit, the woman took the duck to guest services, where it would then be turned over to wildlife rehab.

Further information was not available.

Copyright 2023 WTVG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

