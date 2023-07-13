Family demands higher charges after driver hit, kills son in motorcycle crash

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A grieving family is pushing for higher charges after their son died in a motorcycle accident in Moncks Corner in October.

Anthony Sperduto, 23, died at the scene of a crash on October 1, 2022, Berkeley County Coroner Darnell Hartwell said. The crash happened on South Carolina Highway 6 near the Hatchery Boat Ramp at about 2:15 p.m., according to Hartwell.

Sperduto and another motorcyclist, Thomas Jiries, were riding two Honda motorcycles on Highway 6 when a Chevy pickup truck crossed the center line and hit and killed Sperduto, according to a report from the South Carolina Highway Patrol’s Multidisciplinary Accident Investigation Team. The motorcycle then went by a Chevy Impala and grazed the front of the vehicle.

The driver of the pickup truck, Charles Mack, was ticketed for unlawful passing, according to the highway patrol. The crash report shows that Mack was going 71 mph half a second before the collision, in an area with a posted speed limit of 55 mph.

“I saw a full-size black pickup truck coming at us and he did not try to break or try to go to the left or the right to try to avoid us, he came straight head-on at us, in our lane of travel,” Jiries said, describing the day of the accident.

According to the crash report, Mack’s brakes were activated half a second before the collision.

“I got to live every day knowing that someone killed my stepson in front of me and doesn’t have a care in the world,” Jiries said.

The report shows Jiries and Sperduto did not have a valid South Carolina motorcycle license at the time of the collision. Kari Jiries, Sperduto’s mother, said this is because they had just moved from Upstate New York.

The crash was the day after Hurricane Ian, Thomas and Sperduto decided to take their motorcycles out to survey storm damage.

Before they headed out, the family bought Sperduto a brand-new motorcycle helmet. Kari said they got the helmet exactly 56 minutes before the accident.

Kari said she got the call about the accident while she was working as a nurse at Trident Medical Center.

“I asked them to take him to Trident,” Kari said. “I knew something was wrong when he didn’t show up, and they told me he didn’t make it.”

Kari and Thomas said their lives have been permanently changed for the worse. They said they feel like their voices aren’t being heard and have lost faith in the legal system.

“We pray every night, and we pray that Anthony’s OK,” Kari said. “We have a chair set at our table with his backpack on it that was his seat.”

Kari and Thomas said they appeared in a Berkeley County courtroom Thursday hoping to give testimony and address Mack and Judge Paula McElvogue directly.

Instead, Trooper F.G. Rich with South Carolina Highway Patrol Troop 6 told Judge McElvogue that Mack’s attorney asked for a continuation of court.

Rich told Judge McElvogue that they intended to plead but were worried that the Solicitor’s Office would use the plea to levy higher charges, like reckless homicide.

“We have no involvement in this matter. We do not investigate criminal allegations… that is law enforcement’s role,” the Solicitor’s Office said in a statement on the matter.

“I think justice would be the man that hit and killed my stepson getting the proper charges, which is a reckless homicide at the minimum,” Thomas said.

A spokesperson for the Highway Patrol would not go on camera or provide an official statement on the given charges.

However, that spokesperson said over the phone that investigators looked at the laws and what charges applied and consulted legal experts and the Solicitor’s Office to come to a conclusion about the best charge for the case.

The Solicitors Office provided the following statement:

We do not make charging decisions for law enforcement. In this situation, the Highway Patrol reached out to an Assistant Solicitor and explained the Highway Patrol’s position and plans with the case. Based on what the Highway Patrol told the Assistant Solicitor over the telephone, he agreed with the Highway Patrol’s assessment of the case and their plans for charging.

What happened Thursday comes four months after a wrongful death lawsuit settled in the amount of $50,000 paid for by Mack’s insurance company.

Trial Attorney Chris Evans with Evans Moore Law Firm, who is not involved with this case, said over the last decade he’s noticed law enforcement and prosecutors are more hesitant to bring a charge that carries jail time for something that results from an error of judgment as a driver.

“Oftentimes, the cases that have criminal charges that involve jail time involve some kind of affirmative choice,” Evans said.

Mack’s lawyer has not yet responded to a request for comment.

