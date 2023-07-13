FIRST ALERT: Crash closes 2 eastbound lanes of I-26

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A crash during Thursday morning’s commute has blocked two lanes of I-26 near Ashley Phosphate Road.

The crash was reported just past the Ashley Phosphate exit. As of just after 9 a.m., there was a backup of approximately four miles behind the crash.

There was no immediate word on whether the crash involved injuries.

Drivers should look for an alternate route or expect delays.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.