FIRST ALERT: Crash closes 2 eastbound lanes of I-26

The crash, reported before 9 a.m., initially closed 2 eastbound lanes of I-26, causing a backup of at least four miles.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 9:12 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A crash during Thursday morning’s commute has blocked two lanes of I-26 near Ashley Phosphate Road.

The crash was reported just past the Ashley Phosphate exit. As of just after 9 a.m., there was a backup of approximately four miles behind the crash.

There was no immediate word on whether the crash involved injuries.

Drivers should look for an alternate route or expect delays.

