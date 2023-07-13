FIRST ALERT: Heat, humidity to send heat index values over 105°!
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 4:05 AM EDT
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS continue for Friday, Saturday and Sunday as we brace for another round of prolonged excessive heat!
TODAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Storms. High 94.
FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Storms. High 93.
SATURDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 95.
SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Storms. High 96.
MONDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Storms. High 96.
