FIRST ALERT: Heat, humidity to send heat index values over 105°!

By Joey Sovine
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 4:05 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS continue for Friday, Saturday and Sunday as we brace for another round of prolonged excessive heat!

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Storms. High 94.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Storms. High 93.

SATURDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 95.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Storms. High 96.

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Storms. High 96.

