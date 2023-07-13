FIRST ALERT: Heat, humidity to send heat index values over 105°!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS continue for Friday, Saturday and Sunday as we brace for another round of prolonged excessive heat!

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Storms. High 94.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Storms. High 93.

SATURDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 95.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Storms. High 96.

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Storms. High 96.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.