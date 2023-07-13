SC Lottery
Goose Creek Police announces new position to fight opioid abuse

By Pilar Briggs
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 12:30 PM EDT
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - The Goose Creek Police Department has announced a new position that they call a “game-changer” in efforts to battle opioid abuse.

The new Police Assisted Social Worker position comes from the South Carolina Opioid Recover Funds grant, the department says.

They are the only law enforcement agency to use the funds to create the position, according to the department.

