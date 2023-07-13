Holly Hill animal rescue gives update on foster dogs found emaciated on road

HOLLY HILL, S.C. (WCSC) - RAVE Rescue, a nonprofit animal rescue in Holly Hill, is continuing to ask for help and support from the community after finding two dogs abandoned on the side of the road.

The duo, named Sebastian and Flounder, have been in an uphill battle of recovery since they were discovered just two weeks ago on Tug Town Road, starving, weak and unable to move.

“There’s no excuse for it,” RAVE Rescue Founder Casey Whitehead says. “Unfortunately, both of these dogs would’ve died had they not been found that night.”

The dogs have improved drastically since being taken in with Sebastian having been recently gifted a wheelchair to be able to walk and Flounder starting to show high spirits and personality.

The rescue believes the six- and eight-month-old puppies were thrown out of a vehicle and left there.

They say it’s not an uncommon thing to see in Holly Hill.

Several Holly Hill community members tell me the small town is full of abandoned strays.

“You cannot help but drive by a dog,” Whitehead says. “Or a litter of puppies or a cat or something out here every single day.”

Whitehead says the rescue wants justice for the puppies, but it’s nearly impossible because they cannot find vehicle information.

If you’re interested in helping Sebastian and Flounder in their recovery journey, or you want to volunteer at the rescue, you can click here.

