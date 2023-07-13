SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Jamie Foxx finds lost purse, returns it to owner

Jamie Foxx, 55, was hospitalized in April due to an unspecified medical emergency.
Jamie Foxx, 55, was hospitalized in April due to an unspecified medical emergency.(AP)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 12:39 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (Gray News/TMX) – Actor Jamie Foxx was recently captured on video returning a woman’s lost purse in Chicago.

A video shared Monday on Instagram shows Foxx stepping back into a vehicle after interacting with a group of women in a pedicab in Chicago. The women can be heard saying, “Thank you, Jamie,” after he returned a lost purse to one of the women.

“Mom lost her bag in Chicago today Jamie fox [sic] found it and brought it to her and he said he feels good,” the video’s caption reads.

Foxx, 55, was hospitalized in April due to an unspecified medical emergency. “Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed,” Foxx wrote on Instagram in early May.

Foxx’s next film, a comedy mystery titled “They Cloned Tyrone,” will be released on Netflix on July 21.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Jeroid Price, 43, who was convicted in the 2002 shooting death of Charleston native Carl "Dash"...
Fugitive Jeroid Price captured 78 days after court reversed early release
Officials with C&B Fire Department say a fire at the front door of a Summerville area grocery...
Fire at Summerville area grocery store intentionally set, firefighters say
Gov. Henry McMaster held a ceremonial signing of the Ignition Interlock Bill at the State...
McMaster signs ignition interlock bill to prevent DUI on SC roads
Johnathan Alexander Wade, 34, was arrested and charged with 20 counts of third-degree sexual...
Summerville man arrested on sexual exploitation of minors charges

Latest News

Carl Ulm faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison and a fine of $250,000, the...
Charleston man enters guilty plea in COVID funds fraud case
Unable to afford to replace the roof, 73-year-old Sharon Harris decided to replace a section of...
73-year-old gets free roof after replacing shingles on her own
The Goose Creek Police Department is adding a new position to help combat opioid abuse, the...
Goose Creek Police announces new position to fight opioid abuse
FILE - A Star of David hangs from a fence outside the dormant landmark Tree of Life synagogue...
Gunman who killed 11 people in Pittsburgh synagogue found eligible for death penalty