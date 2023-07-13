SC Lottery
Johns Island firefighters witness kitten getting thrown from vehicle window

By Marissa Lute
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 10:34 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Firefighters with the St. John’s Fire District say they helped rescue a kitten after it was thrown from a pickup on Wednesday.

A crew in Engine 5 was traveling behind a pickup on Betsy Kerrison Parkway when they witnessed a kitten getting thrown out the window, a social media post from St. John’s Fire District states.

The post states the firefighters and a passerby stopped immediately to help the cat. The kitten ran up inside one of the vehicles but was found near the wheel.

The fire district says the kitten received minimal injuries.

Firefighters weren’t able to get a description of the pickup or a license plate number, the post states.

The fire district says the kitten will be taken to a shelter on Thursday.

