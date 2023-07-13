Man sentenced in 2019 Northwoods Mall shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A judge handed down a sentence for the man accused of shooting and killing a 23-year-old Walterboro man in 2019.

Benjamin Rashard Bonneau, 23, was sentenced to 12 years in federal prison, but he will get credit for the time he has already serviced for a manslaughter charge, which is around 3 and a half years.

Court records state Bonneau also faced three counts of attempted murder, but those charges were dismissed.

The charges stem from a fatal shooting that happened on Aug. 2, 2019, at the Northwoods Stadium Cinema on 2181 Northwoods Blvd.

The coroner’s office says Harry Pinckney, 23, died on scene from a gunshot wound.

