Man sentenced in 2019 Northwoods Mall shooting
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A judge handed down a sentence for the man accused of shooting and killing a 23-year-old Walterboro man in 2019.
Benjamin Rashard Bonneau, 23, was sentenced to 12 years in federal prison, but he will get credit for the time he has already serviced for a manslaughter charge, which is around 3 and a half years.
Court records state Bonneau also faced three counts of attempted murder, but those charges were dismissed.
The charges stem from a fatal shooting that happened on Aug. 2, 2019, at the Northwoods Stadium Cinema on 2181 Northwoods Blvd.
The coroner’s office says Harry Pinckney, 23, died on scene from a gunshot wound.
