SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Mom says she gave birth at home after being sent away from the hospital

The mother and her family say she gave birth just 30 minutes after being sent home from the hospital. (KOVR via CNN)
By KOVR Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 5:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VACAVILLE, Calif. (KOVR) - A California mother says she gave birth at home after being sent home from the hospital. She said the experience was frustrating, and she said she hopes sharing it will help someone else.

Shayanna Markham, pregnant with a baby girl, began having contractions in June and went to Kaiser Hospital in Vacaville. She said she felt pressured to leave and come back later. Her cervix was 5 centimeters dilated, and her contractions were every seven to eight minutes.

Doctors told her that being in labor could take anywhere between hours and days.

“She would recommend that I either went home to labor longer and then, when it got five minutes apart or they got stronger, to come back or to walk around the outlets and dilate more,” Shayanna Markham said.

So, she returned home.

While there, baby Harper came into the world. It happened just 30 minutes after Shayanna Markham got back home, according to a video her sister posted on TikTok.

“I just grabbed a towel and put it underneath me. Harper came out, and I caught her,” Shayanna Markham said.

Her husband, Will Markham, was on the phone with 911.

“I didn’t know what to do. They walked me through what I needed to do and what steps to take until EMTs arrived,” he said.

The family was billed not only for the initial hospital visit but also for an ambulance trip back. Because their daughter had already been born, they were billed twice.

The entire ordeal left everyone frustrated.

“I’m more frustrated with it because when we were there, I had to ask to be checked to see how dilated I was,” Shayanna Markham said.

“I was mad at the nurse once I got there. After I cleaned up the mess, I shot to the hospital. She had mentioned, ‘Oh, I’m going to put in your notes that you give fast delivery, so you don’t get sent home,’ and I made some comments back,” Will Markham said.

Now a month old, baby Harper is happy and healthy. Her mother hopes sharing her experience can turn a negative into a positive by helping others, so they aren’t put in the same situation.

“It didn’t help me, but if it could help another woman, then I’m glad it happened. I’m just glad me and Harper are OK,” Shayanna Markham said.

After hearing about what happened via TikTok, some medical professionals expressed outrage over the mishandling of the situation, while other mothers chimed in with similar personal experiences.

Copyright 2023 KOVR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Jeroid Price, 43, who was convicted in the 2002 shooting death of Charleston native Carl "Dash"...
SC attorney general shares details on capture of fugitive Jeroid Price
Officials with C&B Fire Department say a fire at the front door of a Summerville area grocery...
Fire at Summerville area grocery store intentionally set, firefighters say
Gov. Henry McMaster held a ceremonial signing of the Ignition Interlock Bill at the State...
McMaster signs ignition interlock bill to prevent DUI on SC roads
Johnathan Alexander Wade, 34, was arrested and charged with 20 counts of third-degree sexual...
Summerville man arrested on sexual exploitation of minors charges

Latest News

Summerville Police responded to an incident at the Oakbrook Apartments off Old Trolley Road...
1 wounded in early-morning shooting Summerville apartment complex
A homeless man sleeps under the sun in the Hollywood district of Los Angeles, Wednesday, July...
Dangerous heat wave baking US Southwest brings triple digit temperatures and fire risk to California
President Joe Biden credited NATO leaders for their resolve in supporting Ukraine against...
Biden is closing out his Europe trip by showcasing new NATO member Finland
The Horry County Coroner's Office released a computer generated composite of the victim who was...
Coroner’s office releases composite of hit-and-run victim in Myrtle Beach area crash
VIDEO: FIRST ALERT DESK: Police investigating shooting at Summerville apartments