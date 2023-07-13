SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Police make second arrest in deadly Florida Ave. shooting

Authorities have made a second arrest in a deadly shooting that happened in June in North Charleston.
By Marissa Lute
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities have made a second arrest in a deadly shooting that happened in June in North Charleston.

Qutairus Dymear Telekius Capers-Mitchell, 20, is charged with murder and possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

The Goose Creek Police Department arrested Capers-Mitchell on Thursday, North Charleston Police Department spokesperson Harve Jacobs said.

The shooting happened in the 3000 block of Florida Ave. just before 5 p.m. on June 4. Officers on scene found a man with a gunshot wound who was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The victim, Emmanuel Johnson, 18, of Goose Creek, died at the hospital the next day.

During the investigation, detectives identified Capers-Mitchell and 17-year-old Ti’Zaveis Jaquann Grampus as suspects.

Grampus was arrested on June 23.

Capers-Mitchell was booked at the Al Cannon Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Jeroid Price, 43, who was convicted in the 2002 shooting death of Charleston native Carl "Dash"...
Fugitive Jeroid Price captured 78 days after court reversed early release
Summerville Police responded to an incident at the Oakbrook Apartments off Old Trolley Road...
1 wounded in early-morning shooting Summerville apartment complex
Officials with C&B Fire Department say a fire at the front door of a Summerville area grocery...
Fire at Summerville area grocery store intentionally set, firefighters say
Gov. Henry McMaster held a ceremonial signing of the Ignition Interlock Bill at the State...
McMaster signs ignition interlock bill to prevent DUI on SC roads

Latest News

The project has been divided into three segments and the section with the Savannah Highway...
Construction to improve Main Rd. at Savannah Hwy. set to start early 2024
VIDEO: Police make second arrest in deadly Florida Ave. shooting
Anthony Sperduto, 23, died at the scene of a crash on October 1, 2022, Berkeley County Coroner...
Family demands higher charges after driver hit, kills son in motorcycle crash
VIDEO: Family demands higher charges after driver hit, kills son in motorcycle crash