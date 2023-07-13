Police make second arrest in deadly Florida Ave. shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities have made a second arrest in a deadly shooting that happened in June in North Charleston.

Qutairus Dymear Telekius Capers-Mitchell, 20, is charged with murder and possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

The Goose Creek Police Department arrested Capers-Mitchell on Thursday, North Charleston Police Department spokesperson Harve Jacobs said.

The shooting happened in the 3000 block of Florida Ave. just before 5 p.m. on June 4. Officers on scene found a man with a gunshot wound who was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The victim, Emmanuel Johnson, 18, of Goose Creek, died at the hospital the next day.

During the investigation, detectives identified Capers-Mitchell and 17-year-old Ti’Zaveis Jaquann Grampus as suspects.

Grampus was arrested on June 23.

Capers-Mitchell was booked at the Al Cannon Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.