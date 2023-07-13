Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Buffy and Rayne

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - On this Waggin’ Wednesday, we have two lovable pups from the Charleston Animal Society ready to be your next best friend!

Up first is 3-year-old Buffy, the cuteness slayer. Folks with the Charleston Animal Society say her contagious smile will win you over! The shelter says Buffy can be a little uncomfortable in social situations, but she will eventually warm up and get really excited, especially when she’s hanging with the boys. However, Buffy does prefer to do her own thing. Buff would do great in a home that gives her the attention she craves, but also the space to pursue her favorite things like investigating smells and taking naps. The shelter says if you already have a dog that is friendly and allows her time to settle in, then Buffy should fit right in.

Next, is 6-year-old Rayne, who the shelter says is a spirited boy who is ready to fill your days with fun, love, and endless tail wags. The shelter says don’t be fooled by Rayne’s strength and athleticism, beneath his powerful exterior lies a heart as sweet as can be! They say he’s a gentle giant who thrives on human companionship and craves the love and attention of his special people. While Rayne’s been working on getting comfortable around other dogs, it’s best for him to be the only dog in the household. With undivided love and care, Rayne will thrive as the sole focus of his human family.

If you are interested in adopting, you can visit 2455 Remount Rd. in North Charleston. The Charleston Animal Society is open 12-5 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. during the weekend.

And if their cuteness wasn’t enough to sell them, the Charleston Animal Society will be waiving all adult cat and dog adoption fees until July 23. This is a part of their No Kill South Carolina initiative, which is working with shelters across the state for Pick Me! S.C., the largest statewide adoption event in the nation. Kitten adoption fees will also be waived for the first 40 kittens and then they will be half-price after.

You can find the full list of adoptable pets on the Charleston Animal Society’s website.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.