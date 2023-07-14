1 dead in N. Charleston shooting
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 10:25 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting Thursday night.
Officers responded to a report of a shooting at Fuller Street and Piedmont Avenue just before 6 p.m., spokesperson Harve Jacobs said.
Officers found a man dead in a car with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound, Jacobs said.
Detectives with the North Charleston Police Department and the Charleston County Coroner’s Office are investigating the shooting as a homicide, Jacobs said.
No arrests have been made.
The victim’s name has not yet been released.
This is a developing story.
