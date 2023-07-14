SC Lottery
Firefighter hurt in early morning fire at N. Charleston shipyard

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 5:16 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Fire Department has cleared the scene of an early-morning fire reported at a shipyard.

The fire was reported as a structure fire on Drydock Avenue at Detyen’s Shipyard at 2:33 a.m., dispatchers said.

Multiple fire engines and North Charleston Police remain at the scene for hours but began clearing out at around 5:30 a.m.

Investigators said the fire started in a locker room and was contained there.

Officials said all employees were clear of the warehouse at the time of the fire.

One firefighter was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

