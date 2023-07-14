SC Lottery
Beaufort Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating deadly stabbing in Burton

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was found with stab wounds Thursday night.
By Marissa Lute
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was found with stab wounds Thursday night.

Deputies were called to a home at 317 Shanklin Rd., Laurel Village, around 9 p.m. for a man who was bleeding in the driveway of a residence, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies found a 29-year-old Saint Helena man with stab wounds. Officials say he was taken to the hospital where died of his injuries.

Investigators say the man was visiting the person who lived in the home when a verbal altercation led to the stabbing.

Deputies say the suspect left the area in a blue and gray Ford F150 truck before they got on scene. The pickup was recovered in Grays Hill on Friday.

No arrests have been made.

The Beaufort County Coroner has not yet released the name of the victim.

