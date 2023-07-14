Charleston Police Department Interim Chief talks goals for the role

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department has a new name at its helm, but he’s not new to leadership and has been serving Charleston for more than 20 years.

Interim Chief Chito Walker will lead the Charleston Police Department while the city conducts a nationwide search process for the permanent next chief.

In the meantime, Walker says he looks forward to taking on the responsibilities. He sees his role as continuing the department’s work prioritizing community engagement and transparency. Walker says those values were instilled in him and others by former Chief Luther Reynolds whose example remains a role model.

Walker assumes the role after the passing of Luther Reynolds who died in May after a battle with cancer.

“Chief Reynolds is a special person, you know he really is. We are so much better off for the short period of time that we had the chief, but I’m not Chief Reynolds. I wouldn’t try to be chief Reynolds, I would be myself but also follow his values,” Walker says.

The upstate native is a graduate of South Carolina State University. Walker says he first interacted with police through youth programs in his hometown and from there, a passion for law enforcement grew. He has worked with the Charleston Police Department since 2000. He says his family’s home is in the Lowcountry. He was the most senior deputy chief when selected for the interim role.

“It’s never really been about me or either of the other deputy chiefs, it’s really just doing the job, a sense of duty. It’s next man up mentality, so that’s what we did,” Walker says.

He says he is humbled by the support he’s gotten so far. His hopes for the foreseeable future are to strengthen what he calls the growing community ties to the department.

“I believe wholeheartedly in education and collaboration with our community. Especially with the new officers that we are bringing in, it starts with the recruitment piece of it. So, making sure we get good people. Good people make good police officers. So when they see me, I want them to know that I take this very seriously,” Walker says.

Walker says he wants more people to understand the department and they can learn more through programs like the citizen academy. The citizen academy is a chance for people to go through some of the police training process and learn about CPD’s policies.

“We would love to tell our story, so people know who we are,” Walker says.

He hopes people who are curious to learn consider the academy, but also people with concerns or criticisms so that they can open a dialogue while going through the details of what officers are tasked with and what is available for potential improvement.

Walker says he knows his role is to be there for his officers and community members in the face of whatever is happening – good or bad. He says he will be there to make a collaborative plan forward no matter what.

“I look at this program like a big brother, big sister type mentality. When we start talking about policing you take care of your people and that’s all your people, that’s our community. So, I want people to know that’s what I bring to the Charleston Police Department,” Walker says.

Walker says Reynolds lead with his heart and created a culture of kindness where CPD members learned to support each other on a personal level with empathy and care. He hopes to see that relationship extend and grow between officers and the people they serve.

“How do we bring people together? The collaboration, that’s internal and external. When we talk about public safety no one person can do it by themselves. We have so many issues, no one has all the answers, but collaborate and we get to a better place as far as finding answers to our problems. That means a lot to me, relationships. The support has been overwhelming from the community. I’m just humbled,” Walker says.

When asked if he has aspirations of turning the interim title into permanently serving as chief, Walker says he is excited about the challenges the interim job brings and he will continue to consider his next steps.

The city announced in June that they would partner with the nonprofit Police Executive Research Forum to conduct the search for the next permanent chief.

