Colleton Co. Coroner IDs victims in Green Pond house fire, stabbings

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Colleton County Coroner has released the identities of the victims who were found dead following a house fire in the Green Pond community at the beginning of the month.

Two of the victims’ have been previously identified as 50-year-old Michelle Marie Wright and 11-year-old Sariya Manigo.

The coroner’s office identified the four remaining victims as 101-year-old Maggie Magwood, 73-year-old Amose Magwood, 49-year-old Allen Burnell and 7-year-old Shamiah Rutledge.

The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a house fire on Folly Creek Lane in Green Pond around 11 a.m. on July 2. One person was transported to an area hospital by CARE flight in critical condition, deputies said.

The surviving victim, a 13-year-old, was able to provide the first name and description of the suspect and his vehicle.

Investigators said 33-year-old Ryan Lenard Manigo was arrested for the attempted murder of the surviving victim. Deputies said additional charges are pending based on the victims’ autopsies.

Colleton County Sheriff Buddy Hill said Wright and Shariah Manigo were the sister-in-law and daughter of the suspect.

The sheriff’s office and SLED have not determined a motive at this time.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.