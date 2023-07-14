SC Lottery
Coroner IDs 25-year-old killed in N. Charleston shooting

The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting Thursday night.
By Marissa Lute and Pilar Briggs
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 10:25 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who was killed in a shooting on Thursday.

Miqueas De Leon Lopez, 25, died from a gunshot wound at approximately 5:50 p.m., chief deputy coroner Brittney Martin said.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting at Fuller Street and Piedmont Avenue just before 6 p.m., spokesperson Harve Jacobs said.

Officers found a man dead in a car with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound, Jacobs said.

Two arrests have been made in connection with the shooting.

Martin said the North Charleston Police Department is investigating.

