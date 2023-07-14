SC Lottery
Crews fight early-morning house fires in North Charleston

The North Charleston Fire Department is fighting a structure fire off Crosby Avenue.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 4:53 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Fire crews are on the scene of an early-morning fire in North Charleston that has involved two houses.

A large response of fire department vehicles has blocked off a portion of Crosby Avenue near Cosgrove Avenue.

Dispatchers say the fire was reported at 4 a.m.

Crews on the scene say one of the houses that caught fire was vacant. The second home was occupied by those inside were able to make it out of the fire.

Firefighters say the fire at the first house is out and are focusing on extinguishing the second home.

There has been no word on injuries or a cause of the fires.

Drivers should avoid the area if possible.

