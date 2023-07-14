SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Firefighters battle overnight fire at N. Charleston shipyard

Firefighters responded to a structure fire at Detyen's Shipyard Friday morning at approximately 2:30 a.m., dispatchers say.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 5:16 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Fire Department has cleared the scene of an early-morning fire reported at a shipyard.

The fire was reported as a structure fire on Drydock Avenue at Detyen’s Shipyard at 2:33 a.m., dispatchers said.

Multiple fire engines and North Charleston Police remain at the scene for hours but began clearing out at around 5:30 a.m.

Firefighters have not released details about the fire or whether any injuries have been reported.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Summerville Police responded to an incident at the Oakbrook Apartments off Old Trolley Road...
1 wounded in early-morning shooting Summerville apartment complex
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
The crash was reported just past the Ashley Phosphate exit. As of just after 9 a.m., there was...
Lanes reopen after crash on I-26
Qutairus Dymear Telekius Capers-Mitchell, 20, is charged with murder and possession of a deadly...
Police make second arrest in deadly Florida Ave. shooting
Antonio Brown-Sanders, shown here in a 2021 booking photo from the Charleston County Detention...
Charleston man sentenced in Coronavirus fraud case

Latest News

Crews are responding to an early-morning fire off Crosby Avenue in North Charleston.
Crews fight early-morning house fires in North Charleston
Hampstead Park is the oldest in the Holy City and it dates back to 1769.
Unveiling of historical marker set for Charleston’s oldest Park
VIDEO: Firefighters respond to North Charleston shipyard fire
VIDEO: Historical marker unveiling at Charleston's oldest park set for Saturday