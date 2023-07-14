Firefighters battle overnight fire at N. Charleston shipyard

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Fire Department has cleared the scene of an early-morning fire reported at a shipyard.

The fire was reported as a structure fire on Drydock Avenue at Detyen’s Shipyard at 2:33 a.m., dispatchers said.

Multiple fire engines and North Charleston Police remain at the scene for hours but began clearing out at around 5:30 a.m.

Firefighters have not released details about the fire or whether any injuries have been reported.

