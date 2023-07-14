Firefighters battle overnight fire at N. Charleston shipyard
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 5:16 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Fire Department has cleared the scene of an early-morning fire reported at a shipyard.
The fire was reported as a structure fire on Drydock Avenue at Detyen’s Shipyard at 2:33 a.m., dispatchers said.
Multiple fire engines and North Charleston Police remain at the scene for hours but began clearing out at around 5:30 a.m.
Firefighters have not released details about the fire or whether any injuries have been reported.
Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.