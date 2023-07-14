SC Lottery
FIRST ALERT: Excessive heat to settle in for the foreseeable future!

By Joey Sovine
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 6:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Today is the first over several FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS that have been called for dangerous heat and humidity. First Alert Weather Days are in effect through at least Sunday as the heat index is expected between 105 - 110° each afternoon.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 94.

SATURDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 95.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 95.

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 96.

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Mainly Dry and Hot. High 96.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Mainly Dry and Hot. High 97.

