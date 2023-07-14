SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Flight attendant saves couple’s honeymoon; sends passport to woman who forgot it

A Delta flight attendant helped a flyer retrieve her passport and save her honeymoon plans.
A Delta flight attendant helped a flyer retrieve her passport and save her honeymoon plans.(Delta | WANF)
By Hope Dean and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 7:04 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WANF/Gray News) - A couple says their honeymoon was saved thanks to a Delta flight attendant going above and beyond.

Atlanta News First reports that the situation started when a passenger identified as Lawyrn F. realized she had forgotten to take her passport with her on an international trip.

Lawyrn F. reportedly was on an international Delta flight with her new husband as the two were on their way to a cruise for their honeymoon.

But without her passport, the cruise would be a no-go.

According to Delta, that’s when a flight attendant identified as Dusty D. intervened.

Officials said he picked the passport up from where she had left it in Detroit, brought it to Atlanta, and passed it to a crew member who was also heading to the couple’s destination.

The woman ended up getting her passport before the cruise and kept her honeymoon plans going.

“We were so touched and grateful,” the couple said. “A renewed faith in humanity was the best wedding gift.”

Copyright 2023 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Summerville Police responded to an incident at the Oakbrook Apartments off Old Trolley Road...
1 wounded in early-morning shooting Summerville apartment complex
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting Thursday night that...
Coroner IDs 25-year-old killed in N. Charleston shooting
Mariah Cheyenne McAteer, 21, is charged with murder and three counts of attempted armed...
Police make arrests in Thursday night N. Charleston shooting
Qutairus Dymear Telekius Capers-Mitchell, 20, is charged with murder and possession of a deadly...
Police make second arrest in deadly Florida Ave. shooting

Latest News

The July heat isn’t stopping hundreds of cyclists from pedaling from one side of South Carolina...
SC Ride to End ALZ kicks off after hitting historic, million-dollar milestone
VIDEO: SC Ride to End ALZ kicks off after hitting historic, million-dollar milestone
The Rev. Jesse Jackson speaks to attendees at the inaugural Sunday Dinner event, hosted by the...
Jesse Jackson stepping down as head of civil rights organization Rainbow PUSH
The SC Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism recently granted nearly $34,000 to bring...
SC Dept. of Parks, Recreation and Tourism gives grant for tourism in Summerville
There are reports of shots fired in south Fargo.
3 police officers reportedly shot in Fargo, North Dakota