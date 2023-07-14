Police make arrests in Thursday night N. Charleston shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police say they have arrested two in connection with a deadly shooting.

Mariah Cheyenne McAteer, 21, is charged with murder and three counts of attempted armed robbery; and Jaimen Quavere Tisdale, 21, is charged with murder, three counts of attempted armed robbery and possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a violent crime, according to jail records.

Detectives identified McAteer and Tisdale as suspects and police arrested them in Goose Creek with the help of the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office.

The charges stem from a deadly shooting at approximately 5:50 p.m. Thursday on Fuller Street near Piedmont Avenue. Police found the shooting victim inside a vehicle. That victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the victim’s identity.

McAteer and Tisdale were being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center.

