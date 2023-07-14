SC Lottery
Several homes in Dorchester County under boil water advisory

The Dorchester County Water and Sewer Department has issued a boil water advisory because of a...
The Dorchester County Water and Sewer Department has issued a boil water advisory because of a water line break.(AP)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 9:30 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Water and Sewer Department has issued a boil water advisory because of a water line break.

The advisory will be in effect until further notice for the following locations:

  • 108 Johnson Horn Rd.
  • 111 Connors Dr.
  • 219-576 Shady Grove Rd.
  • 9121-9607 Charleston Hwy.

When the water supply is restored, customers should boil their water vigorously for at least one full minute and then allow it to cool before they drink it or use it for cooking.

Any ice made from water that has not been boiled should not be used for drinking purposes.

The agency will alert the public when the water is tested and its safety is confirmed.

