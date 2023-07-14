SC Lottery
Subtropical Storm Don forms in Atlantic

Subtropical Storm Don formed early Friday morning in the central Atlantic.
Subtropical Storm Don formed early Friday morning in the central Atlantic.(Live 5)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 7:16 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Atlantic hurricane season now has its fourth named storm of the year.

CLICK HERE to download the free Live 5 First Alert Weather app.

At 5 a.m., the center of the storm was located near latitude 32.9 North, longitude 46.8 West. The storm is moving toward the north near 6 mph, and this general motion is expected during the next couple of days. A turn to the east is forecast on Sunday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 50 mph with higher gusts. Gradual weakening is expected during the next few days.

Winds of 40 mph extend outward up to 205 miles east of the center. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1002 mb or 29.59 inches.

Live 5 Meteorologist Joey Sovine says Don is expected to meander over the open Atlantic for the next five days but does not pose any threat to land.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

