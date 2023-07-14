Town of Ravenel taking point on demolition of abandoned mobile home

HOLLYWOOD, S.C. (WCSC) - After over two months, an abandoned mobile home on the side of Davison Road remains, even with residents expressing concerns to a handful of officials and departments.

The trailer sits very close to a fairly busy road that large trucks often travel on, and residents who live in the area are fed up.

“As you look at it, it’s falling apart, there could be squatters that might be in there and you never know what might be hidden in there,” Poplar Grove resident Sherri Loew said. “My main concern it just getting it out of our neighborhood.”

The potential traffic hazards the trailer presents is just one concern residents have, another being environmental impacts.

Those who live in the Poplar Grove community and several who travel Davison Road are frustrated the trailer has sat in the same spot for months.

Though it is in the Ravenel area, where the trailer has been dumped is technically the Town of Hollywood’s jurisdiction.

Live 5 received confirmation that the two towns are coming together to demolish and remove the mobile home. But as of Friday, it remains.

“We keep hearing that it’s going to be demolished, while meanwhile the weeks are going by and it’s still here,” Poplar Grove resident Roxane Dimatteo said. “We heard last week it’ll probably be demolished this week, but it’s Friday and it’s still here. So, what’s next? What do we need to do?”

The Town of Ravenel says the work to remove the home cannot begin until the owner signs a letter of authorization.

When the town will get that signed letter back is unknown.

