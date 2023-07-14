Unveiling of historical marker set for Charleston’s oldest Park

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The city of Charleston will reveal a long-awaited historical marker Saturday morning at Hampstead Park.

The park is the oldest in the Holy City and it dates back to 1769. It is one of the first designated green spaces in the city.

A ceremony for the unveiling is scheduled from noon to 1 p.m. at the park, which is located at 75 America Street.

Click here to reserve a spot. Attendance for the event is free.

Visitors to Saturday’s ceremony can expect food trucks, live music and historic walking tours led by historians. Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg is expected to speak at the unveiling.

The event was made possible by a group of 10 neighbors who formed the Hampstead Day committee and their partners. Committee Chair Corianna Lehrman says the park truly connects the neighborhood and the people in it.

“It’s really the cultural kind of crossroads for the neighborhood,” she says. “The east side, really our main street is Columbus Street. And we’re kind of nestled between King Street and the cigar factory over on East Bay. And this event is to really, you know, centralized around the park which is kind of our Crossroads of the neighborhood.”

Free parking will be available at Trident Technical College at 66 Columbus Street.

Click here for information on donating to the Hampstead Mall Park Revitalization Project.

