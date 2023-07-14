SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Your Chipotle guacamole may soon be prepared by a robot

Chipotle is testing a robot named Autocado to help its restaurant staff make guacamole.
Chipotle is testing a robot named Autocado to help its restaurant staff make guacamole.(Chipotle via CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Chipotle is testing a robot to help make guacamole.

The machine is called the Autocado, and it can work with up to 25 pounds of avocados.

It slices the fruit open, takes off the skin, removes the core and places the avocado in a bowl.

That’s when a human takes over, adding the other ingredients and completing the process to make guacamole.

According to Chipotle, the Autocado could cut guacamole preparation times in half.

Restaurant representatives say the machine will help their staff a lot, as their restaurants use 100 million pounds of avocados each year.

Chipotle is also testing another robot named Chippy to help teams make tortilla chips.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Summerville Police responded to an incident at the Oakbrook Apartments off Old Trolley Road...
1 wounded in early-morning shooting Summerville apartment complex
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting Thursday night that...
Coroner IDs 25-year-old killed in N. Charleston shooting
Mariah Cheyenne McAteer, 21, is charged with murder and three counts of attempted armed...
Police make arrests in Thursday night N. Charleston shooting
Qutairus Dymear Telekius Capers-Mitchell, 20, is charged with murder and possession of a deadly...
Police make second arrest in deadly Florida Ave. shooting

Latest News

Vinnie Clemente, right, buys Powerball tickets from Elias Harv at a gas station, on Friday,...
More are participating in the lottery as the Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots soar
FILE - An Amber Alert in North Carolina was canceled Friday after the missing 3-year-old was...
Amber Alert: 3-year-old girl from North Carolina found safe in Texas; mother arrested
After several urine drug screenings at the emergency vet, Lily tested positive for...
Dog owner warns others after pet ingests meth, pot and Ritalin at the beach
A 4-year-old boy named Daxton is gaining fans while competing in the USA Mullet Championship.
4-year-old boy gaining attention competing in national mullet competition