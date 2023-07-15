2 hurt in Lincolnville-area shooting

LINCOLNVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Detectives with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office are investigating an early-morning shooting that left two people hurt in the Lincolnville area Saturday.

Deputies responded shortly after 1:30 a.m. to a report of a shooting at a home on Fiddie Street, sheriff spokesperson Andrew Knapp said.

On arrival, deputies discovered a teenage boy who had been shot multiple times. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

During their investigation, deputies learned of another victim who had walked into a hospital.

That victim, a young adult male, had also been shot multiple times.

Both victims’ injuries appear to be non-life threatening, Knapp said.

Deputies determined that someone fired shots outside a home where a party was taking place.

Firearms were recovered at the scene, and several people were detained for questioning, according to Knapp.

No arrests have been made. An investigation is underway.

Anyone with information about the case can call the sheriff’s office at 843-202-1700 or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

