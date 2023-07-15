SC Lottery
Amber Alert issued for baby abducted by 38-year-old man, Ohio police say

By Rachel Vadaj and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 11:32 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
WORTHINGTON, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - An Amber Alert was issued Friday for a baby who was allegedly abducted by a man in Ohio.

The Worthington Police Department said the baby boy, identified as Kasen Allen, was taken by 38-year-old Keith Allen on Friday night at approximately 9:30 p.m. from a home in the city of Columbus.

Kasen Allen is around 21 inches tall and weighs 10 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes and was wearing a red onesie, police said.

The suspect Keith Allen is 6 feet 1 inch tall, weighs 210 pounds and has black hair with brown eyes. He was last seen wearing blue shorts with a cheetah pattern and Corona flip-flops.

Authorities said the black 2004 Chevrolet Suburban that Keith Allen initially fled in was found crashed and abandoned near I-270 in Hilliard, Ohio, at around 10:40 p.m. Friday, but the child and suspect both remained missing.

Police believed the suspect and child may have still been in the area on foot.

Anyone with information about the Amber Alert should call 911 or Worthington police at 614-889-1112.

