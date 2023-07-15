SC Lottery
Card skimmers found at multiple Walmart stores in New York: ‘Keep an eye on your account’

New York police say credit card skimmers have been found at several area Walmart stores. (Source: WSTM, POLICE HANDOUTS, CNN)
By Maggie Desrosiers, WSTM
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 1:13 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSTM) - Police in New York say they are investigating a ring of credit card scammers.

According to authorities, two men and a woman were caught on surveillance cameras at multiple Walmart stores around central New York planting credit card skimming devices.

“It appears the group has done the exact same thing at probably over a dozen Walmarts across the region,” said New York State Trooper Jack Keller.

Ontario County Sheriff’s Office deputies said they are also dealing with the same problem.

“It was a very coordinated effort by the people who are doing this. They know what they need to do to get these skimmers on,” said Lee Martin, with the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office.

State police said all agencies involved are working with one another.

Representatives with Walmart said the retail store is also working closely with law enforcement.

“Providing customers with a safe shopping experience is a top priority. We’re continually reviewing protocols and adding enhanced security measures to better protect in-store transactions,” a Walmart spokesperson said.

As the investigation continues, troopers said their number one goal is to determine who the people are and who they might be working for.

“Keep an eye on your account because they may have your information and not use it right away,” " Keller said.

The devices used are reportedly sophisticated and hard to spot.

“It gathers personal data, your card number and pin number,” Martin said.

Authorities urge those who are worried about their account information to talk to their bank.

“The first thing you want to do is call your financial institution to cancel any questionable transactions,” Martin said. “You can then contact your local law enforcement and report that you’ve been victimized by this skimmer.”

Troopers said they are collaborating with federal agents to try to determine if the criminals are working for a larger syndicate.

