Central Berkeley Fire & EMS search for stolen truck, asks for public’s help

BERKELEY COUNTY , S.C. (WCSC) - The Central Berkeley Fire & EMS are asking for the public’s assistance is finding a stolen truck from their Sunview Station.

In a Facebook post, the department says a red 2022 F-250 was stolen from their Sunview Station.

They say the truck has a Westin brush guard and a Rough County 12000 pound winch.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the truck are asked to contact the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office.

