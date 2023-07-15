SC Lottery
Central Berkeley Fire & EMS search for stolen truck, asks for public’s help

The Central Berkeley Fire & EMS are asking for the public's help in locating a truck that was...
The Central Berkeley Fire & EMS are asking for the public's help in locating a truck that was stolen from their Sunview Station.(Central Berkeley Fire & EMS)
By Pilar Briggs
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BERKELEY COUNTY , S.C. (WCSC) - The Central Berkeley Fire & EMS are asking for the public’s assistance is finding a stolen truck from their Sunview Station.

In a Facebook post, the department says a red 2022 F-250 was stolen from their Sunview Station.

They say the truck has a Westin brush guard and a Rough County 12000 pound winch.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the truck are asked to contact the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office.

