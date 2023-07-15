SC Lottery
Community Resource Center fights to beat the heat

This service center is welcoming the homeless, mothers, veterans or whoever desperately needs...
This service center is welcoming the homeless, mothers, veterans or whoever desperately needs air this weekend into their facility as a cooling center.(Live5)
By Anna Harris
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Community Resource Center is opening their up their doors to those who need cool air the most.

This service center is welcoming the homeless, mothers, veterans or whoever desperately needs cool air this weekend into their facility. This is the first time they’re using their building as a cooling center since COVID-19.

“There’s a need within our community and we’re going to fulfill that need,” Louis Smith, executive director of the Community Resource Center, said. “The Community Resource Center helping the community one resource, one person at a time.”

On top of that, they’re handing out free food, water, hygiene products and baby supplies. Smith says he’s overwhelmed by how much of a need there is for these kinds of products across Charleston County.

“It’s good for the mental health as well and this is what we’re wanting to do,” Smith said. “In helping fighting crime, in helping to fight mental health issues - something like this - We open our doors because we know what it’s like to be suffering out there in that heat.”

The center will be open Saturday, July 15 and Sunday, July 16 from 10:00 a.m. to 6 p.m. Smith says as long as the heat index is high, they will continue to host events like this in the future.

