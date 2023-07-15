Crews respond to home fire in James Island

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Two fire agencies were called to a structure fire that happened in James Island on Saturday afternoon.

The James Island Fire Department says they along with the Charleston Fire Department responded to a house fire on the 800 block of Stiles Drive.

The James Island Fire Department say the fire started in the garage and believes that it was electric.

The fire was able to be put out quickly and did not spread to any other part of the house, the department says.

No injuries were reported.

They say the fire is being investigated.

