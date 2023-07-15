FIRST ALERT: Two separate crashes with injuries reported on Hwy. 17

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District is responding to two separate crashes with injuries in Charleston County Friday night.

One crash involves two vehicles at 10035 Highway 17 near Pinckney Street, according to a social media post from the fire district. Three people were hurt in the crash.

The second crash is also on Highway 17 at Rose Harrell Road, according to officials. The crash involves two vehicles and two people were hurt.

The Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District says traffic delays are expected.

