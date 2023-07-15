SC Lottery
First responders called to crashes on Hwy. 17

By Marissa Lute
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 9:47 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District responded to two crashes with injuries in Charleston County Friday night.

The first crash happened at 10035 Highway 17 near Pinckney St., according to a social media post from the fire district. Two vehicles were involved, and three people were hurt.

Another two-vehicle crash happened on Highway 17 at Rose Harrell Road, according to officials. Two injuries were reported.

The district shared the information on the crashes at 9:34 p.m.

The extent of the injuries is unknown at this time.

