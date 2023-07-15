SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

‘God is just good to me’: Woman celebrates 104th birthday with family, friends

Mississippi woman celebrates 104th birthday with family and friends. (Source: WTOK)
By Nick Ogelle and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK/Gray News) - A woman in Mississippi celebrated turning 104 with her family and friends.

Helen Clark Thomas proved that you are never too old for a birthday party.

Thomas’ friends and family came together to celebrate her 104th birthday this week.

When asked what her secret was to live such a long and prosperous life she said, “God is just good to me”.

Thomas added, “I depend on the Lord. I have tried to live a righteous life. I love God and people.”

Copyright 2023 WTOK via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three police officers were reportedly shot in Fargo, North Dakota, on Friday.
1 officer killed, 2 others critically injured after shooting in Fargo, North Dakota
Mariah Cheyenne McAteer, 21, is charged with murder and three counts of attempted armed...
Police make arrests in Thursday night N. Charleston shooting
The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting Thursday night that...
Coroner IDs 25-year-old killed in N. Charleston shooting
The heat index, or “feels like” temperature for the next three days could soar to between 105...
FIRST ALERT: Get ready for potentially-dangerous heat through weekend
Crews with the North Charleston Fire Department and Dominion Energy are on the scene at a North...
Crews secure gas leak at North Charleston fire scene

Latest News

New York police say credit card skimmers have been found at several area Walmart stores.
New York police say credit card skimmers have been found at several Walmart stores
A train carrying more than 100 passengers and crew derailed Friday night due to an accident...
Amtrak train derails after colliding with semi in Florida
A train carrying more than 100 passengers and crew derailed Friday night due to an accident...
Amtrak train derails after colliding with semi in Florida
A man reportedly posed as a parking lot attendant and made nearly $2,000 ahead of an FC...
‘Fake cones and fake tickets’: Man poses as parking lot attendant, makes nearly $2,000
This service center is welcoming the homeless, mothers, veterans or whoever desperately needs...
Community Resource Center fights to beat the heat