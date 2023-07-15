SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Man arrested after leading deputies on chase in Berkeley Co.

Deputies say Walter Brown was arrested after leading deputies on a chase Friday night.
Deputies say Walter Brown was arrested after leading deputies on a chase Friday night.(Berkeley County Sheriff's Office)
By Bryce Jacquot
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 1:47 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office says they arrested a man who led deputies on a chase Friday night.

Walter Louis Brown was arrested and charged in connection to the chase.

The sheriff’s office says Brown was already wanted by multiple agencies on felony charges that include: pointing and presenting a firearm, hit and run with property damage, driving under suspension for DUI second offense, traffic offenses, uninsured motor vehicle, receiving stolen goods, failure to stop for blue lights second or subsequent, and driving under suspension.

Deputies received a tip from an off-duty deputy about a possible stolen vehicle in the area of North Main Street, according to a Facebook post the department posted Saturday morning.

After spotting the vehicle, they tried to conduct a traffic stop. Deputies say Brown immediately fled in the vehicle.

The sheriff’s office says it was an intense chase, with Brown exiting the vehicle and fleeing on foot, attempting to hide.

He was located and taken into custody without incident, the post says.

The sheriff’s office says Brown also led deputies on a chase on July 7.

Brown was being held at the Hill-Finklea Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three police officers were reportedly shot in Fargo, North Dakota, on Friday.
1 officer killed, 2 others critically injured after shooting in Fargo, North Dakota
Mariah Cheyenne McAteer, 21, is charged with murder and three counts of attempted armed...
Police make arrests in Thursday night N. Charleston shooting
The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting Thursday night that...
Coroner IDs 25-year-old killed in N. Charleston shooting
The heat index, or “feels like” temperature for the next three days could soar to between 105...
FIRST ALERT: Get ready for potentially-dangerous heat through weekend
Crews with the North Charleston Fire Department and Dominion Energy are on the scene at a North...
Crews secure gas leak at North Charleston fire scene

Latest News

After over two months, an abandoned mobile home on the side of Davison Road remains, even with...
Town of Ravenel taking point on demolition of abandoned mobile home
One crash involves two vehicles at 10035 Highway 17 near Pinckney Street, according to a social...
First responders called to crashes on Hwy. 17
Deputies responded shortly after 1:30 a.m. to a report of a shooting at a home on Fiddie...
2 hurt in Lincolnville-area shooting
This service center is welcoming the homeless, mothers, veterans or whoever desperately needs...
Community Resource Center fights to beat the heat