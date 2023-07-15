Man arrested in connection to deadly stabbing in Burton

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says a man was arrested in connection to a stabbing that left one dead on Thursday.

Roberto Solis Mayorga, 65, was charged with murder, according to the sheriff’s office.

They say shortly after 9 p.m., deputies were called to 317 Shanklin Rd., Laurel Village in Burton, when they found a man bleeding in a driveway of a home.

First responders determined that the 29-year-old victim was suffering from stab wounds, the sheriff’s office says.

They say the victim was taken to a hospital where he later died.

The Beaufort County Coroner has not yet released the name of the victim.

Mayorga was taken to the Beaufort County Detention Center, where he will wait for a bond hearing.

