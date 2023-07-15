RiverDogs Return from Break with 2-0 Shutout of Down East

Kinston, NC- In their first game back from the all-star break, the Charleston RiverDogs picked up right where they left off, earning a 2-0 shutout win over the Down East Wood Ducks at Grainger Stadium on Friday night. The victory was the RiverDogs sixth of the season in which they held their opponent scoreless.

The RiverDogs (9-7, 36-46) received an early jolt from the bat of first baseman Xavier Isaac. With two outs in the opening inning, Isaac worked the count to 2-2 before hammering a fastball from Joseph Montalvo over the right field wall for his eighth home run of the season. Isaac was ejected in the fifth inning after being thrown out at second base.

The visitors’ lead doubled in the top of the sixth. Ryan Spikes began the inning with a walk and rapidly stole second base. Jhon Diaz moved him to third with a groundball to the right side and Odalys Peguero made it 2-0 with a sacrifice fly to right field.

On the mound, Trevor Martin was brilliant for the RiverDogs. The right-hander turned in 6.0 scoreless innings to earn his fifth victory of the season. He allowed just two hits and struck out eight Wood Ducks (9-7, 46-31) along the way. Martin ranks in the top 10 of all Carolina League pitchers in strikeouts and innings pitched.

He was followed out of the bullpen by Jack Hartman, who tossed a pair of innings, allowing a single hit. Alex Cook earned his third save of the season by leaving the tying run in the batter’s box in the ninth.

Cooper Kinney went 2-4 at the plate to lead the RiverDogs seven-hit attack. Zion Bannister was responsible for half of Down East’s four hits in the contest.

Game two of the three-game series is slated for Saturday night at 5:00 p.m. The RiverDogs will send RHP Marcus Johnson (1-5, 3.99) to the mound. Down East will counter with RHP Brock Porter (0-2, 2.62).

RiverDogs season tickets, flexible ticket plans, and group tickets, including options to the Segra Club at Riley Park, are available at //riverdogs.com/tickets or by contacting the RiverDogs front office at 843-577-3647 (DOGS).

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.