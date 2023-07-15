SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

RiverDogs Return from Break with 2-0 Shutout of Down East

In their first game back from the all-star break, the Charleston RiverDogs picked up right...
In their first game back from the all-star break, the Charleston RiverDogs picked up right where they left off, earning a 2-0 shutout win over the Down East Wood Ducks at Grainger Stadium on Friday night. The victory was the RiverDogs sixth of the season in which they held their opponent scoreless.(Charleston RiverDogs)
By Charleston RiverDogs
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 11:40 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Kinston, NC- In their first game back from the all-star break, the Charleston RiverDogs picked up right where they left off, earning a 2-0 shutout win over the Down East Wood Ducks at Grainger Stadium on Friday night. The victory was the RiverDogs sixth of the season in which they held their opponent scoreless.

The RiverDogs (9-7, 36-46) received an early jolt from the bat of first baseman Xavier Isaac. With two outs in the opening inning, Isaac worked the count to 2-2 before hammering a fastball from Joseph Montalvo over the right field wall for his eighth home run of the season. Isaac was ejected in the fifth inning after being thrown out at second base.

The visitors’ lead doubled in the top of the sixth. Ryan Spikes began the inning with a walk and rapidly stole second base. Jhon Diaz moved him to third with a groundball to the right side and Odalys Peguero made it 2-0 with a sacrifice fly to right field.

On the mound, Trevor Martin was brilliant for the RiverDogs. The right-hander turned in 6.0 scoreless innings to earn his fifth victory of the season. He allowed just two hits and struck out eight Wood Ducks (9-7, 46-31) along the way. Martin ranks in the top 10 of all Carolina League pitchers in strikeouts and innings pitched.

He was followed out of the bullpen by Jack Hartman, who tossed a pair of innings, allowing a single hit. Alex Cook earned his third save of the season by leaving the tying run in the batter’s box in the ninth.

Cooper Kinney went 2-4 at the plate to lead the RiverDogs seven-hit attack. Zion Bannister was responsible for half of Down East’s four hits in the contest.

Game two of the three-game series is slated for Saturday night at 5:00 p.m. The RiverDogs will send RHP Marcus Johnson (1-5, 3.99) to the mound. Down East will counter with RHP Brock Porter (0-2, 2.62).

RiverDogs season tickets, flexible ticket plans, and group tickets, including options to the Segra Club at Riley Park, are available at //riverdogs.com/tickets or by contacting the RiverDogs front office at 843-577-3647 (DOGS).

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mariah Cheyenne McAteer, 21, is charged with murder and three counts of attempted armed...
Police make arrests in Thursday night N. Charleston shooting
Three police officers were reportedly shot in Fargo, North Dakota, on Friday.
3 police officers reportedly shot in Fargo, North Dakota
The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting Thursday night that...
Coroner IDs 25-year-old killed in N. Charleston shooting
Crews with the North Charleston Fire Department and Dominion Energy are on the scene at a North...
Crews secure gas leak at North Charleston fire scene
The Dorchester County Water and Sewer Department has issued a boil water advisory because of a...
Several homes in Dorchester County under boil water advisory

Latest News

VIDEO: RiverDogs second baseman making impact in first season
The Collegiate National Baseball team fell to Japan at Riley Park on Tuesday night
Japan Stymies Team USA to Level Series at Riley Park
The RiverDogs wrapped up the first half of the season with an 11-9 win over Columbia
Isaac’s Swing Sends RiverDogs to All-Star Break in First Place Tie
VIDEO: RiverDogs dominate Fireflies in 11-1 win on Saturday night