Central Berkeley Fire & EMS locate stolen department vehicle

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Central Berkeley Fire & EMS says they have recovered their department vehicle that was stolen on Saturday.

In a Facebook post on Saturday, the department was asking for the public’s assistance in finding the truck that was stolen from their Sunview Station.

While the department did say that the vehicle was located, they did not say where it was found.

